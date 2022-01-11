Trending
Jan. 11, 2022 / 1:24 PM

'Parenthood,' 'Justified' reunions to take place at ATX TV Festival

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
"Parenthood" star Dax Shepard (L) and his wife, Kristen Bell, attend the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2019. Shepard will be taking part in a "Parenthood" reunion at the ATX TV Festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A cast reunion for Parenthood and a creative team reunion for Justified are set to take place at the 2022 ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas.

The ATX TV Festival will be taking place from June 2-5 as it returns to being an in-person event after the festival went virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parenthood stars Dax Shepard, Erika Christensen, Joy Bryant, Mae Whitman and Craig T. Nelson will be present alongside creator and showrunner Jason Katims, writer and executive producer David Hudgins, director and executive producer Lawrence Trilling.

A Parenthood reunion was originally set for 2020 before it was delayed. The family drama aired for six seasons on NBC from 2010 to 2015.

The Justified creative team reunion will feature creator Graham Yost, executive producers Michael Dinner and Sarah Timberman and writer and producers Taylor Elmore, Fred Golan, Dave Andron, Chris Provenzano, Benjamin Cavell, Gary Lennon, Ingrid Escajeda, VJ Boyd and Wendy Calhoun.

A Justified creative team reunion was also originally set for 2020. The crime drama starring Timothy Olyphant aired on FX for six seasons from 2010 to 2015.

Badges are on sale now for the 2022 ATX TV Festival. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

