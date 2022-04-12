Trending
TV
April 12, 2022 / 9:24 PM

'American Idol' contestant Kenedi Anderson drops out of competition

By Connor Grott

April 12 (UPI) -- American Idol contestant and fan favorite Kenedi Anderson has mysteriously dropped out of the reality singing competition.

The 18-year-old Anderson announced her decision Monday on Instagram. The singer said she was unable to continue on the show for undisclosed "personal reasons," adding that it was "one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make."

"For personal reasons, I'm unable to continue on American Idol," Anderson wrote on social media. "This has been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I know it's necessary. I'm so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me.

"Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way."

Anderson's stunning announcement comes weeks after American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were blown away by her first performance. After Anderson impressed the three judges, Perry jokingly said she felt "threatened" by the teenage singer.

"I'm feeling threatened," Perry said. "They're younger, they're skinnier, they're prettier. They sing really good."

Bryan added that Anderson "may be the biggest star we've ever seen."

Anderson's first American Idol audition, in which she sang a cover of Lady Gaga's "Applause," trended at No. 1 on YouTube last month.

Anderson, an early front-runner, was one of three contestants to win the coveted platinum ticket, which fast-tracks them past Hollywood Week.

