Senate begins debating proposed voting rights bills that have stalled in the chamber
Jan. 18, 2022 / 12:20 PM

'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott uncovers sinister secret at work

By Annie Martin
Adam Scott stars in the Apple TV+ thriller series "Severance." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Severance.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller series Tuesday featuring Adam Scott as Mark, an employee at the mysterious Lumon Industries.

The preview shows Mark (Scott) agree to undergo severance, a procedure which leaves him with no memories of his life at home while at work, and vice versa.

Mark is promoted at work but begins to uncover a sinister secret within the company after his best friend and former co-worker shows up in his personal life.

"This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work... and of himself," an official description reads.

Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Britt Lower, Jen Tullock, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman and Michael Chernus also star.

Apple TV+ previously released a teaser trailer for the show.

Severance is created by Dan Erickson, with Ben Stiller as director and executive producer. The series premieres Feb. 18 on Apple TV+.

Scott is known for playing Ben Wyatt on Parks and Recreation and Henry Pollard on Party Down. He will return for a Party Down revival in the works at Starz.

