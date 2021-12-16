Trending
Dec. 16, 2021 / 1:13 PM

'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott stars in Ben Stiller thriller series

By Annie Martin
Adam Scott will star in the new sci-fi thriller series "Severance." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Severance.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi thriller Thursday featuring Adam Scott.

The preview shows Scott's character, Mark, and his co-workers undergo a procedure where their memories are surgically divided between their personal and professional lives.

"This experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work... and of himself," an official description reads.

Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Britt Lower, Jen Tullock, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman and Michael Chernus also star.

Severance is created by Dan Erickson and directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller. Stiller also directed and executive produced the Showtime miniseries Escape at Dannemora.

Scott is known for playing Ben Wyatt on Parks and Recreation and Henry Pollard on Party Down. He will reprise Henry in a Party Down revival in the works at Starz.

