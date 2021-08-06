Trending
Aug. 6, 2021

'Strictly Come Dancing': Rhys Stephenson joins Season 19

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Rhys Stephenson has joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing Season 19.

The BBC announced Friday that Stephenson, an actor and CBBC presenter, will compete in the new season of the reality dance competition series.

"Swapping @CBBC mornings for #Strictly Saturday nights. It's time to get your dancing shoes on Rhys Stephenson!" the network tweeted.

Stephenson joins previously announced contestants Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, AJ Odudu and John Whaite.

"I am BUZZING to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021," he said in a statement. "I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation. I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig's glare! I am READY!"

Stephenson is known for hosting CBBC's Blue Peter and Saturday Mash-Up!

The BBC announced Thursday that Whaite will be part of the first all-male partnership on the show.

Anton Du Beke will replace Bruno Tonioli as a judge in Season 19. The season will feature four new professional dancers, Cameron Lombard, Kai Widdrington, Jowita Przystal and Nikita Kuzmin.

Strictly Come Dancing Season 19 will premiere on BBC One in the fall.

