July 19, 2021 / 10:32 AM

'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 19 adds four pros

July 19 (UPI) -- Strictly Come Dancing is adding four pros to its Season 19 roster.

The BBC announced in a press release Monday that Cameron Lombard, Kai Widdrington, Jowita Przystal and Nikita Kuzmin will serve as professional dancers in the new season.

Lombard is the reigning South African Latin Champion, while Widdrington is a former Dancing with the Stars Ireland pro. Przystal won BBC One's The Greatest Dancer in 2020, while Kuzmin is a former Let's Dance Germany pro.

"Thank you Strictly Come Dancing for this life-changing opportunity. Not only is this a dream come true but a challenge I am accepting with both hands. I am excited beyond imagination and looking forward to leaving my mark on the dance floor!" Lombard said in a statement.

"This is my biggest dream come true. No words can describe how I feel right now. I'm still pinching myself to check if this is real but I am beyond excited to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing family and I can't wait to give all of my heart and soul on that dance floor!" Przystal added.

Lombard, Widdrington, Przystal and Kuzmin join previously announced pros Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marques, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Madiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse.

Anton Du Beke will replace Bruno Tonioli as a judge in the new season.

Strictly Come Dancing is executive produced by Sarah James, with Jack Gledhill and Nicola Fitzgerald as producers.

Season 19 premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the fall.

