May 6 (UPI) -- Courteney Cox says the Friends reunion was an "unbelievable" experience.

The 56-year-old actress teased the show's upcoming reunion during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Cox and her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will appear in an unscripted reunion special for HBO Max.

On Ellen, Cox described how she felt reuniting with her co-stars and returning to Stage 24.

"It was unbelievable. It was so emotional," the star said. "It's an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in like, I forgot how many years. 15 years, or 17 years?"

"But it was great," she added. "It was really fun, just that -- we had a lot of special surprises, and it was fantastic. It really was."

Cox also recalled shooting the Friends opening credits, which shows the group dancing in fountain. Cox said filming the scene was less pleasant than it looks on screen.

"We were in that fountain for a long time," Cox said. "I don't know who, somebody thought that would just be really fun. And let me tell you what happens. It's not fun to be dancing in the fountain for hours and hours."

"I remember Matthew Perry saying at one point, and we didn't know each other that well at that point, but I remember -- and this is so Matthew -- he was like, 'I can't remember a time when I wasn't in this fountain,'" she added.

Cox and her Friends co-stars filmed the reunion in April. The special is expected to premiere on HBO Max this month.