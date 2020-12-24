Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Mike Flanagan, creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, said a third installment in Netflix's creepy anthology series is not in the works.

Flanagan announced the news on Twitter Wednesday when he answered a fan question about when another The Haunting of... tale will be told.

Advertisement

"At the moment there are no plans for more chapters. Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other @intrepid projects for 2021 and beyond. If things change we will absolutely let everyone know!" Flanagan wrote.

The first two seasons were released in 2018 and 2020. They had different scary stories, settings and characters, but many of the same cast members.

Stars who appeared in both Hill House and Bly Manor include Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel and Victoria Pedretti.

Intrepid Pictures is Flanagan's film production company. Its other projects have included Doctor Sleep and Gerald's Game.