Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The animated adventure, The Croods: A New Age, is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fourth weekend, earning an additional $2.1 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Half Brothers with $270,000, Freaky at No. 3 with with $170,000, Come Play at No. 4 with $115,000 and The Grinch at No. 5 with $100,000.

Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are All My Life at No. 6 with $70,000, Let Him Go at No. 7 with $60,000 and Bolshoi Ballet: The Nutcracker with $50,100.

Few new movies have been opening in theaters this past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many films have been postponed until next year or have bypassed theaters altogether in favor of premieres on streaming services or pay-per-view platforms.