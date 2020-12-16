Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco is "hoping" the show will be renewed for Season 2.

The 35-year-old actress discussed the future of the HBO Max series during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

The Flight Attendant is based on the Chris Bohjalian novel of the same name and premiered on HBO Max in November. The series follows Cassie (Cuoco), an alcoholic flight attendant who wakes up one morning next to a dead passenger.

On WWHL, Cuoco was asked if fans will see a second season.

"I hope so. I do," she said. "It was meant to be a miniseries for sure, but we're hoping, we'd actually really like to do a Season 2."

Cuoco said in November that she's enjoyed her darker role on The Flight Attendant after playing Penny on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

"I've loved being scared," the star said. "It's been completely new and different."

"The tone has been a fascinating challenge," she added. "We really have ridden a fine line because dark stuff happens, but there is levity."

On WWHL, Cuoco also discussed how Jim Parsons' decision to leave The Big Bang Theory ended the show after 12 seasons. Cuoco said she wasn't disappointed by Parsons' decision.

"That was what he felt was needed for himself at the time," she said. "I think, actually, I don't know if my life would have taken this path if we hadn't ended when we did. So maybe it was a blessing in disguise."

The Flight Attendant co-stars Michiel Huisman, Zosia Mamet, T.R. Knight and Michelle Gomez. The series is co-executive produced by Susanna Fogel and Greg Berlanti (Riverdale).