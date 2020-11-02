Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause got the boot on Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles Monday night.

Stause had been partnered with pro dancer Gleb Savchenko for the competition until a combination of judges' scores and low viewer votes sent her packing.

Monday's episode was scheduled to feature two celebrity eliminations, but only one contestant was cut after The Real co-host Jeannie Mai left unexpectedly.

Mai was hospitalized for epiglottitis, a potentially life-threatening condition that causes inflammation in the throat.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, actresses Skai Jackson and Justina Machado, reality TV star Nev Schulman, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, rapper Nelly and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

Monica Aldama, Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe and Vernon Davis were previously eliminated this season.