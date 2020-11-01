Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle has been booked as the guest host of next weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

"Can't wait," comic and SNL alum Chris Rock tweeted after the announcement was made early Sunday.

This will be the first episode of the sketch-comedy show after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Republican President Donald Trump is facing off against former vice president Joe Biden on Tuesday.

No musical guest has been announced for the Nov. 3 episode of SNL.