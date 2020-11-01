Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live's Halloween and pre-Election Day episode featured Jim Carrey as presidential candidate Joe Biden reading a parody of Edgar Allen Poe's eerie poem, "The Raven."

"I was writing my acceptance speech when something stopped me with a screech. It was a knock upon my chamber door. It was someone still a little sore," he said, pausing as Kate McKinnon entered the room, dressed as 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, wearing a black cape with feathers.

Biden continued, "Which made me scared of four years more. Quoth the Clinton..."

"We lost before!" McKinnon's Clinton warned.

"I said: 'Raven, stop being a drag. We've got this one in the bag. That's what every pundit said from shore to shore,'" Biden said.

Clinton replied: "Not Michael Bower. He says voters are being undercounted in the polls. Also, even if you do win on Tuesday, the election still could be stolen from you, so..."

"I said: 'Come on! Who would dare? I will be sworn in fair and square. All the votes will be accounted for,'" Biden added.

"Just like Al Gore?" Clinton reminded him.

Clinton lost her bid for the White House to Donald Trump in a shocking upset in 2016.

Biden is running against Trump this cycle in a close and contentious race against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.