Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Monday's edition of Dancing with the Stars is expected to feature the elimination of not one but two contestants, ABC said.

"As the show gets closer to its season finale, nine celebrity and pro-dancer couples face double elimination as they compete for this season's eighth week live," the network said in a press release Tuesday.

"The show's cold open will be a sketch aimed at encouraging people to vote as part of a nonpartisan initiative. Later, Tyra Banks will walk out to 'Treasure' by Bruno Mars."

Cheer coach Monica Aldama got the boot on this week's episode.

Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe and Vernon Davis were previously eliminated this season.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, actresses Skai Jackson and Justina Machado, reality TV stars Jeannie Mai and Nev Schulman, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, rapper Nelly and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.