Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Grimm alum Russell Hornsby and Insecure actress Yvonne Orji will star in a new animated series.

Netflix announced a cast Friday for My Dad the Bounty Hunter, an action-comedy series created by Hair Love co-director Everett Downing and Patrick Harpin.

Hornsby and Orji will be joined by Priah Ferguson, Yvette Nicole Brown, JeCobi Swain, Leslie Uggams, Rob Riggle and Jim Rash.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter follows two children who discover their father is the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy after they accidentally hitch a ride into space.

"My Dad the Bounty Hunter is a love letter to animation, science fiction, and Black families rolled into a crazy action-comedy. We threw everything we love about sci-fi into this show, but it's the family at the center of the story that we're most excited about," Downing and Harpin said in a statement.

Downing and Harpin will serve as executive producers. Dwarf Animation Studio will produce the CGI animation.

Hornsby played Det. Hank Griffin on Grimm and most recently starred on Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. Orji portrays Molly Carter on Insecure.