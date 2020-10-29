Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Netflix's The Baby-Sitter's Club reboot will return for a second season.

The streaming service confirmed Wednesday that it renewed the comedy-drama series for Season 2.

"Say hello to your friends -- again! The Baby-Sitters Club is back in business for Season 2!" the company tweeted alongside photos of the cast on a video call.

The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the Ann M. Martin book series of the same name. The show is a reboot of the 1990 series that aired on HBO.

Netflix's Baby-Sitters Club stars Sophie Grace as Kristy Thomas, Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi, Shay Rudolph of Stacey McGill, Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier and Xochitl Gomez as Dawn Schafer.

The cast celebrated the show's renewal in a video that shows them lip-syncing to a new version of the iconic theme song from the original series, "Say Hello to Your Friends."

The Netflix series features Rachel Shukert as showrunner and Martin as a producer. Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein co-star as Kristy's mom, Elizabeth, and her partner, Watson.