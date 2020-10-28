Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Dash & Lily.

The streaming service shared a sneak peek of the romantic comedy Wednesday featuring Midori Francis, Troy Iwata and Diego Guevara.

Advertisement

The clip shows Lily (Francis) prep for a night out with the help of her friends Langston (Iwata) and Benny (Guevara).

"You need something that's you but bigger, sexier," Langston and Benny advise.

Langston and Benny encourage Lily to wear a blue sequin dress that she's reluctant to try.

"I found it at a thrift store, and I've been fixing it up. But I would never wear this in public," Lily says. "I wouldn't. I couldn't."

Dash & Lily is based on the David Levithan and Rachel Cohn book series Dash & Lily's Book of Dares. The series follows Dash (Austin Abrams) and Lily, two teenagers who fall in love over the holidays by exchanging a book of dares in New York City.

Netflix released a first trailer for the series last week that shows Dash (Abrams) and Lily corresponding via the book of dares.

The TV series is created by Joe Tracz, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shawn Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment and Nick Jonas' Image 32 produce the show.

Dash & Lily premieres Nov. 10 on Netflix. Francis is known for the series Younger, Gotham and Divorce, while Abrams has appeared on The Walking Dead, Euphoria and This is Us.