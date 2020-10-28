Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Talk-show host Wendy Williams got the boot on The Masked Singer Wednesday night.

Williams wore the Lips mask for Season 4 of the FOX competition.

Advertisement

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the program's judges, and Nick Cannon is the host.

"HOW YOU DOOOOIN #LipsMask!!! I knew it was @WendyWilliams Love ya girl #TheMaskedSinger," Scherzinger tweeted.

Rapper Busta Rhymes was the first costumed celebrity eliminated this season.

Actor Mickey Rourke later took himself out of the competition, and TV icon Brian Austin Green and retired pro football player/sports commentator Mark Sanchez were subsequently cut from the show.