Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Dominic West is in talks to join The Crown.

Deadline reported Tuesday that West, 51, will play Prince Charles in Seasons 5 and 6 of the Netflix series.

Advertisement

Variety confirmed West is in late-stage discussions for the role. West would join Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana), Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth II) and Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip) in Seasons 5 and 6.

The Crown follows the reign of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II throughout the decades. Josh O'Connor played Charles in Season 3 and will reprise the role in Season 4.

Season 4 also features Olivia Colman as the queen, Tobias Menzies as Philip, Emma Corrin as Diana and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher. Menzies said in an interview with Deadline in June that Charles and Diana will be a "big part" of Season 4.

""In a way, the kids start to come to the foreground," the actor said. "Charles comes into the foreground. Diana is a big part of Season 4. Thatcher obviously, which is quite interesting given she is the most divisive political figure that the show has had to represent thus far."

Netflix released a trailer for Season 4 last week centering on Charles and Diana. The season will premiere Nov. 15. The Crown is confirmed to end with a sixth season on Netflix.

West is known for playing Jimmy McNulty on The Wire and Noah Solloway on The Affair. The actor, who is married to Catherine FitzGerald, made headlines this month after he was spotted getting close to actress Lily James.