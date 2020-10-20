Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Hilary Swank's series Away won't return for a second season.

Variety reported Monday that Netflix canceled the space drama after one season.

Co-starring Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Pathanki and Talitha Bateman, Away premiered Sept. 4. The series followed Emma Green (Swank), an astronaut, and her crew on a years-long mission to Mars.

Andrew Hinderaker created the series and served as an executive producer with Swank, showrunner Jessica Goldberg, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Edward Swick, Adam Kassan and Jeni Mulein.

Deadline said Netflix analyzes viewership versus cost when renewing or cancelling shows. Away spent several weeks in the Top 10 Nielsen streaming viewership rankings after its release.

Netflix has canceled several other series after one season this year, including The Dark Age: Crystal of Resistance, Soundtrack and Messiah. It also rescinded Season 2 renewals for I Am Not Okay with This and The Society due to the COVID-19 pandemic.