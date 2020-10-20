Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights filmmaker Jon M. Chu has announced he is working with Disney+ on a Willow followup series.

"Ok Ive been hiding this for a while now...but...IS THIS REAL LIFE???!!! Do I really get to work with this team on this story????? I mean I literally named my daughter Willow...literally," Chu tweeted Tuesday, along with the link to a news story saying he has signed on to direct the pilot for the fantasy adventure, as well as executive produce the show.

Advertisement

"Speaking for Team #Willow We are beyond thrilled @jonmchuYour vision for what this will be is exciting and cool. Can't wait," Ron Howard, who directed the original 1988 Willow film, wrote in his own Twitter post.

Howard is executive producing the new project, and Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Mericle are the showrunners.

Production is slated to begin next year.

The movie's star, Warwick Davis -- who also is known for his roles in the Star Wars and Harry Potter franchises -- is returning as the titular wizard.

The original cast also included former couple Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley. It is unclear if either will return for the sequel.

Their daughter Mercedes Kilmer told UPI in July she was "not at liberty to discuss" whether she or anyone from her family will be in the new Willow series.

"That's very exciting. I love Willow. That is why I exist," she said, referring to how her now-divorced parents met and fell in love on the set of the original film.