Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Liam Neeson's Honest Thief is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $3.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The War with Grandpa with $2.5 million, followed by Tenet at No. 3 with $1.6 million, The Nightmare Before Christmas at No. 4 with $1.3 million and Hocus Pocus at No. 5 with $756,000.

Rounding out the top tier are 2 Hearts at No. 6 with $565,000, The New Mutants at No. 7 with $465,000, Unhinged at No. 8 with $425,000, Love and Monsters at No. 9 with $255,000 and The Kid Detective at No. 10 with $135,000.