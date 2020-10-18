Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Doreen Montalvo Mann's manager announced the Broadway actress has died at age 56.

Deadline.com said Mann died about a month after suffering a stroke.

"It's been my honor and extreme pleasure to have worked with Doreen, as her manager," Steve Maihack posted on Instagram Saturday.

"From the minute we met it was like we had been friends for years. Kindred spirits, for sure. My favorite memory will be watching you as Gloria Fajardo in the OYF tour at the open-air outside KC Starlight theater....belting out 'Mi Tierra' to an audience of 8000, with the sun literally setting as if God himself was directing the most PERFECT moment for us all," Maihack added. "It was thrilling. This last year had been such an exciting one for Doreen with the filming of both the IN THE HEIGHTS and WEST SIDE STORY feature films, as well as her return to Broadway in MRS DOUBTFIRE. She was also making strides in the tv world- which she was a natural at. Doreen could do anything. She was like a winning lotto ticket. She was all of ours winning lotto ticket."

In the Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mann's longtime friend and collaborator, mourned her death on social media.

"Doreen Montalvo was the first actress to audition for In The Heights in the basement of the Drama Book Shop in 2002. The first one. She sang La Lupe's Qué Te Pedi and embedded herself in my heart in an instant. Her voice was had that tear in it--that lágrima. Inimitable & hers," Miranda tweeted Saturday.

"In 2010 she happily became Doreen Montalvo Mann--I DJ'd the wedding," Miranda said. "She and Michael held it around the corner from the theater and every incarnation of our cast was there. Michael was the light of her life and everyone who knows Doreen is holding him in their prayers."

Mann's TV credits include Law & Order, The Good Wife, Smash, One Life to Live, Elementary and Madam Secretary.

If you know In The Heights, you KNOW her voice. She sings, "Mira, Nina, no me preocupo por ella" in Breathe. She sings, "No te vayas, Si me dejas, Si te alejas de mi, seguiras en mis recuerdos para siempre. Para siempre. Para siempre..." pic.twitter.com/tInnSPzCRL— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 18, 2020