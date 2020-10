Issa Rae arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Webby Awards in 2019 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jim Carrey attends a special screening of "Sonic the Hedgehog" in Los Angeles in February 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Alec Baldwin was back to play President Donald Trump on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live has satirized last week's competing town hall broadcasts between U.S. President Donald Trump and contender Joe Biden.

This weekend's opening sketch was introduced with text scrolling across the screen and a voice reading the message: "On Thursday, Vice President Biden held a town hall, as scheduled, on ABC.

"At the same time, NBC laid a thirst trap for President Trump. One town hall was a thoughtful, cogent discussion of the issues facing our country. The other featured President Trump. We now present a rebroadcast of those town halls the way most Americans watched them... Flipping back and forth, trying to decide between a Hallmark movie and an alien autopsy. This is Dueling Town Halls."

Alec Baldwin reprised his role of Trump in an interview that devolved into a pro wrestling match where moderator Savannah Guthrie (Kate McKinnon,) hit him with a folding chair.

Jim Carrey played Biden as a rambling version of children's television star Fred Rogers and painting guru Bob Ross, neither of whom offered clear answers to the questions they were asked.

Issa Rae was the episode's guest host and Justin Bieber provided the musical entertainment.