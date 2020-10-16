Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Apple announced Friday that Kate Hudson has joined the cast of its Apple Original series Truth Be Told for Season 2. Production begins Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, Calif.

According to a press release, Hudson will play Micah Keith, a lifestyle guru friend of Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer). Season 2's new mystery involves both women and tests their friendship.

Advertisement

Spencer starred in Season 1 of Truth Be Told as a true crime podcaster investigating a mysterious death herself. It premiered Dec. 6, 2019, a month after Apple launched Apple TV+ on Nov. 1.

Truth Be Told will be Hudson's first leading role in a television series. She recurred on five episodes of Glee in the 2012-2013 season.

Hudson, the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, began acting in 1996 with a guest role on Party of Five and another on EZ Streets. She predominantly appeared in movies such as Dr. T & the Women, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and most recently Mother's Day, Marshall and Deepwater Horizon.

As a movie star, Hudson was Oscar-nominated for her role as Penny Lane in Almost Famous. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association awarded Hudson a Golden Globe for that role.

Spencer also executive produces Truth Be Told along with Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Hello Sunshine also produces Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, on which Witherspoon also stars.

Nichelle Tramble Spellman created Truth Be Told.