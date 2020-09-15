Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The Great British Baking Show Season 11 is coming to Netflix this month.
The streaming service said Tuesday that new episodes of the reality baking competition, known as The Great British Bake Off in the U.K., will premiere Sept. 25.
Following the Sept. 25 premiere, new episodes will be added to Netflix every Friday, three days after they air on Channel 4 in the U.K.
"The tent is back open for business!" Netflix tweeted. "On September 25, an all-new season of The Great British Baking Show will start rolling out on Netflix in The US."
The Great British Baking Show aired on BBC Two and BBC One before moving to Channel 4 in Season 8. The new season features returning hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.
In a press release, Channel 4 said the season was filmed in "a bubble" due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The season features 12 new contestants:
Dave, 30, an armored guard from Hampshire
Hermine, 39, an accountant from London
Laura, 31, a digital manager from Kent
Linda, 61, a retirement living team leader from East Sussex
Loriea, 27, a diagnostic radiographer from Durham
Lottie, 31, a pantomime producer from West Sussex
Makbul, 51, an accountant from Greater Manchester
Marc, 51, a bronze resin sculptor from Cornwall
Mark, 32, a project manager from Liverpool
Peter, 20, an accounting and finance student from Edinburgh
Rowan, 55, a music teacher from Worcestershire
Sura, 31, a pharmacy dispenser from London
The Great British Baking Show is a competition featuring amateur bakers. The group compete for judges in a series of rounds, with one contestant eliminated in each round.