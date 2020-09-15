Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Christmas Chronicles 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the holiday movie Tuesday on Twitter featuring actors and longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The preview shows Santa (Russell) and Mrs. Claus (Hawn) giving children a tour of Santa's Village. Santa remarks on how Mrs. Claus designed everything in the town, leading one of the kids to say it should be called Mrs. Claus' Village.

"It's time for Mrs. Claus to get her due. Kurt Russell & @GoldieHawn are back to save the holidays in THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2," the caption reads.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 is a sequel to the The Christmas Chronicles, released on Netflix in November 2018. The new film is co-written and directed by Chris Columbus (Mrs. Doubtfire, Home Alone).

Darby Camp, Kimberly Williams Paisley, Judah Lewis, Jahzir Bruno and Julian Dennison co-star.

Netflix previously shared a teaser photo for the Christmas Chronicles 2 featuring Russell and Hawn.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 premieres Nov. 25.

Russell and Hawn have been together for over 35 years and have one son, actor Wyatt Russell. Hawn explained her reluctance to marry Russell during an episode of Loose Women in 2016.