Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Paul Rudd plays a "certified young person" in a new video urging millennials and other young people to wear masks.

The 51-year-old actor appeared in the PSA for New York governor Andrew Cuomo, released Monday amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Rudd, who was born in 1965 and is of Generation X, channeled his inner Gen Y and Gen Z to encourage young people to wear masks and practice other safety measures during the health crisis.

"A few days ago I was talking on the iPhone with my homey Governor Cuomo and he's just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks," the star said. "Apparently, a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials."

"Masks? They're totally beast. So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it," he added.

Rudd then "took a call" from singer Billie Eilish, who said she was wearing a mask.

"Yo, listen, hype beasts. Masks protect you and your dank squad, 'cause caring about other people is the new not caring about other people," Rudd said.

Rudd parodied a TikTok challenge before dropping his persona and telling people to wear masks.

"It's not hard. People are dying. Hundreds of thousands of people are dying, and it's preventable," he said. "Just wear a mask. I shouldn't have to make it fun. It's science."

In an interview with Long Island News Radio, Cuomo said he called on Rudd in the hope that the actor would get through to young people not complying with New York's mask mandate.

"My frustration is younger people. College kids coming back from college, they all want to have a party, they all want to drink. Younger people at protests are not wearing a mask; they think they're invincible," Cuomo said.

Rudd plays the title character in Ant-Man and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will star in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a sequel to the original two Ghostbusters movies.