Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Downton Abbey alum Jessica Brown Findlay is a married woman.

The 31-year-old actress married actor Ziggy Heath in London over the weekend.

Findlay shared the news on Instagram on her birthday Monday.

"[Love] wins every time. A weekend of dreams. Small celebrations felt HUGE. And now what a birthday! X I love you," she wrote.

Findlay also re-posted a photo on Instagram Stories of her wedding cake from Lily Vanilli Bakery. The tiered cake featured pastel pink and green frosting with white accents.

"Our cake was devoured in seconds!!! We are beyond happy! Thank you @lily_vanilli_cake," she wrote.

Findlay and Heath met on the set of the Hulu series Harlots in 2017. Findlay teased her wedding in a post last week, writing, "Goofy smile and I are ready."

Heath played Sam Holland on in Seasons 1 and 2 of Harlots. Findlay portrayed Charlotte Wells on the Hulu series, which was canceled in June after three seasons.

Findlay celebrated Harlots' run in a post in August.

"It's been Just over 4 years since we started making Harlots. It's a job that was full to the brim with Talented women and men both in front and behind the camera," she said.

Findlay also played Lady Sybil Crawley on the ITV series Downton Abbey. She did not reprise the character in the Downton Abbey movie, released in 2019.