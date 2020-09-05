Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Anna Faris has announced she is leaving Mom before Season 8 of the CBS sitcom starts filming.

"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," Faris said in a statement Friday.

"I'm so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

The new season is scheduled to go into production on Sept. 14 in Los Angeles.

Returning are stars Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner and Kristen Johnston.

Until now, the show focused on a mother and daughter who reunite after years of substance abuse and bad decisions.

"From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy," WBTV, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a statement. "We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna's seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal."