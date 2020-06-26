June 26 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon performed songs with lyrics changed through Google translate on The Tonight Show.

Each song, on Thursday, was translated into Russian and then back to English, resulting in completely different lyrics.

Advertisement

Lovato kicked things off by performing "Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina and The Waves which became "Now Mom's in the Sun Now."

"Now mom's in the sun now, water/ A quality's poor!" Lovato sang using the new translated lyrics.

Fallon performed "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi which became "All My Favorite Carpets." Lovato ended things with a performance of her own song "Sorry Not Sorry" which became "Apologize to My Infant."

"I will apologize (to my infant)/ I was affected by the twisting of boards/ I think it's hot when I'm on fire," Lovato sang.

Lovato stars alongside Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan and Dan Stevens in Netflix's newly released comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.