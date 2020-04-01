April 1 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato discussed how important it is to take care of our mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic and performed her song "I Love Me" while appearing on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition.

"We're alone with our thoughts right now. Some of us are at home alone, some people don't have family with them, they don't have pets and so, really, it's just them and their minds," Lovato said on Tuesday about mental health to host Jimmy Fallon.

"Those voices in your head can get really loud, I call them roommates. You know the roommates in your head, they can be just as annoying as a real roommate. You have to learn how to quiet those voices," she continued.

Lovato stated that this experience will hopefully allow humanity to grow and change for the better.

The singer also said that she is a part of a giant, celebrity face time group chat started by her manager Scooter Braun. Lovato met former President Bill Clinton on the group chat which also includes Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and other stars.

Lovato performed "I Love Me' from her parents house where she is staying during the pandemic. The 27-year-old performed standing up and hit a number of high notes.

"I Love Me" was released in March and is a followup to her track "Anyone" from January. "Anyone" was Lovato's first new single since 2018's "Sober."