May 26 (UPI) -- AMC is giving a glimpse of NOS4A2 Season 2.

The network released a new trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Zachary Quinto as Charlie Manx, a vampire-like being who feeds off the souls of children, and Ashleigh Cummings as Vic McQueen, an artist with supernatural abilities.

Season 2 takes place eight years after Season 1, which ended with Charlie waking up from a coma after his face-off with Vic. The preview shows Charlie seek revenge on Vic by targeting her young son, Wayne.

"The race for Wayne's soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne's future," an official synopsis reads.

The network released a teaser trailer for Season 2 earlier this month.

NOS4A2 is based on the novel of the same name, written by Joe Hill, the son of author Stephen King. Hill and Jami O'Brien serve as showrunners on the TV series.

NOS4A2 co-stars Jahkara Smith, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Virginia Kull. Season 2 premieres June 21 on AMC and BBC America.