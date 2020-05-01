May 1 (UPI) -- AMC is giving a glimpse of NOS4A2 Season 2.

The network shared a teaser trailer for the season Friday featuring Zachary Quinto as Charlie Manx, a being who feeds off the souls of children, and Ashleigh Cummings as Vic McQueen, an artist with supernatural abilities.

Season 2 takes place eight years after the events of Season 1, which ended with Manx waking up from a coma after his face-off with McQueen. The preview, titled "A Hero Rises," shows Manx seek revenge on McQueen by way of her son, Wayne.

"Charlie Manx isn't dead. I'm going to find him and I'm going to kill him once and for all," McQueen vows.

AMC also shared key art for the season that shows McQueen on a motorcycle.

"The race for Wayne's soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne's future," an official synopsis reads.

AMC released another teaser, titled "I'll Stop You," last week.

NOS4A2 is based on the Joe Hill novel of the same name. The series features Hill and Jami O'Brien as showrunners and co-stars Jahkara Smith, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Virginia Kull.