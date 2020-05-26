May 26 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch Love, Victor, a new series set in the same world as Love, Simon, and Crossing Swords, an animated comedy from the creators of Robot Chicken, in June.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in June:
June 1
Celebrity Family Feud Season 6 Premiere
Press Your Luck Season 2 Premiere
Match Game Season 5 Premiere
Childrens Hospital Seasons 1-7
Mike Tyson Mysteries Seasons 1-3
10 Year Plan
4th Man Out
Above & Beyond
Almost Adults
Born to Be Wild
Casino
Charlie Wilson's War
Cliffhanger
Constantine
Dave
Digging for Fire
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Equilibrium
Fair Game
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
Futureworld
Grown Ups
Happily N'Ever After
Happily N'Ever After 2
Honey
Honey 2
I Am Legend
I Love You, Beth Cooper
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Incident at Loch Ness
Joyride
Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story
Kingpin
Losing Isaiah
Meet Me in Montenegro
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Mo' Money
My Girl
My Girl 2
Nate and Hayes
October Sky
Quigley Down Under
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Sex Drive
The American President
The Cookout
The Marine 3: Homefront
The Pawnbroker
The Scout
The Tuxedo
The Wood
The X-Files
Thelma & Louise
Trade
Treading Water
True Romance (Director's Cut)
Undertow
Up in the Air
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Women and Sometimes Men
Wristcutters: A Love Story
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zardoz
June 2
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
June 4
Miss Snake Charmer
June 5
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme Premiere (Hulu Original)
Shirley
Intrigo: Dear Agnes
June 6
The Appearance
June 7
Where's Waldo? Season 1
June 8
My Absolute Boyfriend Season 1
Radiant Season 1
From Paris with Love
June 9
The Best of the Bachelor Series Premiere
June 10
Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots Season 10
June 12
Crossing Swords Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Into the Dark: Good Boy New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Don't Series Premiere
Intrigo: Samaria
Child's Play
Awakenings
Fools Rush In
Poetic Justice
Seven Pounds
June 13
Eye in the Skye
Dragonheart
Windtalkers
June 15
Pan
Breakup at a Wedding
Dustwalker
The U.S. vs. John Lennon
June 16
Brockmire Season 4
Larry Crowne
June 17
Nostalgia
June 18
Buffaloed
Crawl
June 19
Love, Victor Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Bean
Gigli
Hart's War
La Bamba
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Natural Born Killers
Out of Sight
The Peacemaker
Tears of the Sun
Zoom
June 21
The Chi Season 3
June 22
Clemency
XX
June 25
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band
Charlie's Angels
June 29
Carrion
June 30
The Gallows Act II
One for the Money
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
6 Souls
That's My Boy
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in June:
June 30
Aeon Flux
Bangkok Dangerous
Bend It Like Beckham
Blazing Saddles
Blue City
Demolition Man
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who
Dr. T and the Women
Foxfire
Get Smart
Gods and Monsters
GoodFellas
Grown Ups
House of D
I Am Legend
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Let Me In
Monster House
Phone Booth
Repentance
Romancing the Stone
The Boost
The Conjuring
The Eternal
The Full Monty
The Green Mile
The Jewel of the Nile
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Mexican
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The X-Files: I Want to Believe