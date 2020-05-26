Nicholas Hoult has a lead voice role in the new Hulu animated series "Crossing Swords." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch Love, Victor, a new series set in the same world as Love, Simon, and Crossing Swords, an animated comedy from the creators of Robot Chicken, in June.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in June:

June 1

Celebrity Family Feud Season 6 Premiere

Press Your Luck Season 2 Premiere

Match Game Season 5 Premiere

Childrens Hospital Seasons 1-7

Mike Tyson Mysteries Seasons 1-3

10 Year Plan

4th Man Out

Above & Beyond

Almost Adults

Born to Be Wild

Casino

Charlie Wilson's War

Cliffhanger

Constantine

Dave

Digging for Fire

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Equilibrium

Fair Game

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Futureworld

Grown Ups

Happily N'Ever After

Happily N'Ever After 2

Honey

Honey 2

I Am Legend

I Love You, Beth Cooper

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Incident at Loch Ness

Joyride

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story

Kingpin

Losing Isaiah

Meet Me in Montenegro

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Mo' Money

My Girl

My Girl 2

Nate and Hayes

October Sky

Quigley Down Under

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Sex Drive

The American President

The Cookout

The Marine 3: Homefront

The Pawnbroker

The Scout

The Tuxedo

The Wood

The X-Files

Thelma & Louise

Trade

Treading Water

True Romance (Director's Cut)

Undertow

Up in the Air

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Women and Sometimes Men

Wristcutters: A Love Story

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zardoz

June 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

June 4

Miss Snake Charmer

June 5

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme Premiere (Hulu Original)

Shirley

Intrigo: Dear Agnes

June 6

The Appearance

June 7

Where's Waldo? Season 1

June 8

My Absolute Boyfriend Season 1

Radiant Season 1

From Paris with Love

June 9

The Best of the Bachelor Series Premiere

June 10

Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots Season 10

June 12

Crossing Swords Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Good Boy New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Don't Series Premiere

Intrigo: Samaria

Child's Play

Awakenings

Fools Rush In

Poetic Justice

Seven Pounds

June 13

Eye in the Skye

Dragonheart

Windtalkers

June 15

Pan

Breakup at a Wedding

Dustwalker

The U.S. vs. John Lennon

June 16

Brockmire Season 4

Larry Crowne

June 17

Nostalgia

June 18

Buffaloed

Crawl

June 19

Love, Victor Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bean

Gigli

Hart's War

La Bamba

Mr. Bean's Holiday

Natural Born Killers

Out of Sight

The Peacemaker

Tears of the Sun

Zoom

June 21

The Chi Season 3

June 22

Clemency

XX

June 25

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band

Charlie's Angels

June 29

Carrion

June 30

The Gallows Act II

One for the Money

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

6 Souls

That's My Boy

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in June:

June 30

Aeon Flux

Bangkok Dangerous

Bend It Like Beckham

Blazing Saddles

Blue City

Demolition Man

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who

Dr. T and the Women

Foxfire

Get Smart

Gods and Monsters

GoodFellas

Grown Ups

House of D

I Am Legend

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Let Me In

Monster House

Phone Booth

Repentance

Romancing the Stone

The Boost

The Conjuring

The Eternal

The Full Monty

The Green Mile

The Jewel of the Nile

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Mexican

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

The X-Files: I Want to Believe