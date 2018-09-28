Wendi McLendon-Covey arrives on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Luke Evans attends the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards in London on February 12, 2017. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Nicholas Hoult will lead the vocal cast of Hulu's "Crossing Swords." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- X-Men and Skins alum Nicholas Hoult is to lend his voice to the hero at the center of Hulu's stop-motion, animated comedy Crossing Swords.

Variety said a 10-episode, first season of the medieval cartoon is to debut in 2020.

It will also feature characters voiced by Luke Evans, Seth Green, Tony Hale, Wendi McClendon-Covey, Breckin Meyer, Adam Pally, Adam Ray, Tara Strong and Alanna Ubach, Deadline.com said.

Robot Chicken executive producers John Harvatine IV and Tom Root are the creators of Crossing Swords.