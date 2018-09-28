Terry Crews to host 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'

Simon Cowell makes comments during an unveiling ceremony honoring television producer Haim Saban, creator of the "Power Rangers," in Los Angeles on March 22, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Heidi Klum attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Howie Mandel arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront on May 14 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Terry Crews is to host "America's Got Talent: The Champions" this winter. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews is to host America's Got Talent: The Champions, NBC announced.

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are to judge the competition, which is scheduled to kick off in January. The show will bring back memorable contestants from past seasons of AGT and introduce performers from international chapters of the Got Talent franchise.

"I am so proud and honored to join Simon, Mel, Heidi and Howie in hosting the No. 1 alternative series on television," Crews said in a statement Thursday. "NBC's America's Got Talent is a show I love to watch with my family and now to actually be a part of this special edition, The Champions, is more than I could have asked or dreamed. Now America's got Terry Crews!"

Mandel took to Twitter to welcome Crews to the show.

"NOICE! Happy to have you @terrycrews," Mandel tweeted.

Magician Shin Lim was crowned the Season 13 winner of AGT last week.