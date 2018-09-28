Trending Stories

Kaycee Clark wins 'Big Brother 20' finale
Famous birthdays for Sept. 27: Gwyneth Paltrow, Lil Wayne
Bruce Dern to replace Burt Reynolds in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
'Daredevil' Season 3: The Kingpin returns in new teaser trailer
Lil Wayne says 'Tha Carter V' will be released on Friday

Photo Gallery

 
Ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare for Sukkot in Jerusalem

Latest News

Ryanair strike could affect 40,000 passengers across Europe
Paramount offers glimpse of Taron Egerton as Elton John in 'Rocketman'
Rose McGowan apologizes to Asia Argento for incorrect comments
All survive after Boeing 737 misses landing, crashes into sea
Terry Crews to host 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'
 
Back to Article
/