Travis Scott performs during the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Seth Meyers arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Awkwafina is to guest host "SNL" on Oct. 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's 8 star Awkwafina is to guest host Saturday Night Live on Oct. 6.

Hip-hop star Travis Scott will be the musical act for that episode of the New York-based, sketch-comedy show.

Former SNL head writer Seth Meyers will return for the Oct. 13 edition of when singer-songwriter Paul Simon -- who last weekend wrapped up his farewell concert tour in New York -- will provide the musical entertainment.

Season 44 is to kick off Saturday with Adam Driver guest hosting and rapper Kanye West booked to perform.