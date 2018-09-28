Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's 8 star Awkwafina is to guest host Saturday Night Live on Oct. 6.
Hip-hop star Travis Scott will be the musical act for that episode of the New York-based, sketch-comedy show.
Former SNL head writer Seth Meyers will return for the Oct. 13 edition of when singer-songwriter Paul Simon -- who last weekend wrapped up his farewell concert tour in New York -- will provide the musical entertainment.
Season 44 is to kick off Saturday with Adam Driver guest hosting and rapper Kanye West booked to perform.
The first three shows of the season! #SNL pic.twitter.com/YRH76gBDsn— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 27, 2018