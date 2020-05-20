May 20 (UPI) -- Padma Lakshmi's new show Taste the Nation is coming to Hulu in June.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, June 19, and a first trailer for the series Wednesday.

Taste the Nation is a new travel series that follows Lakshmi on a culinary journey across the U.S. The chef and television personality will explore the diverse food cultures of various regions, including traditions in immigrant communities.

"Everything that the American cuisine is today is because all these different people and cultures contributed to it," Lakshmi says in the preview.

Hulu previously said each episode will begin with "a single dish that represents and connects to a community's history and traditions, and explores the evolution of that immigrant community through that cuisine."

Taste the Nation will consist of 10 half-hour episodes. Lakshmi serves as host and executive producer.

Lakshmi is known for hosting the Bravo series Top Chef. She has authored several cookbooks, including Easy Exotic and Tangy, Tart, Hot and Sweet.