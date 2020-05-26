May 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Dark Season 3.

The streaming service shared a release date, June 27, and a first trailer for the show's third and final season Tuesday.

Dark is a German sci-fi thriller that centers on four families and a time travel conspiracy spanning three generations. In the series, June 27 is the day of the apocalypse.

In the preview, Jonas (Louis Hofmann), Martha (Lisa Vicari), Bartosz (Paul Lux) and other characters begin a "final cycle" as they try to change the course of events.

"The end is the beginning. And the beginning is the end," one character says in a voiceover.

Dark is created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. Bo Odar and Friese previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Season 3 will answer fan questions.

"We will offer answers to the questions that our viewers have been asking and help untangle the story through time," the pair said.

