Penélope Cruz stars in "Wasp Network," a new political thriller premiering June 19 on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

May 21 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch Spike Lee's film Da 5 Bloods and new seasons of The Politician and Queer Eye in June.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in June:

June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2

Alone Season 6

Fuller House The Farewell Season (Netflix Original)

Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Original)

June 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream (Netflix Original)

June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (Netflix Original)

Can You Hear Me? (M'etends-tu?) (Netflix Original)

June 5

13 Reasons Why Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (Netflix Original)

Hannibal Seasons 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix Original)

Queer Eye Season 5

June 6

Queen of the South Season 4

June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 6 (New episodes weekly) (Netflix Original)

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon (Netflix Original)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5

Lenox Hill (Netflix Original)

Middle Men

My Mister Season 1

Reality Z (Netflix Original)

June 11

Pose Season 2

June 12

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Original)

Dating Around Season 2 (Netflix Original)

F is for Family Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Original)

Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts Season 2 (Netflix Original)

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Original)

The Search (Netflix Original)

The Woods (Netflix Original)

June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Original)

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6

Milea

June 14

Marcella Season 3 (Netflix Original)

June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias Part 2 (Netflix Original)

June 18

A Whisker Away (Netflix Original)

The Order Season 2 (Netflix Original)

June 19

Babies Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Father Soldier Son (Netflix Original)

Feel the Beat (Netflix Original)

Floor is Lava (Netflix Original)

Lost Bullet (Netflix Original)

Girls from Ipanema Season 2 (Netflix Original)

One-Way to Tomorrow (Netflix Original)

The Politician Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Original)

Wasp Network (Netflix Original)

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Original)

June 24

Athlete A (Netflix Original)

Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original)

Nobody Knows I'm Here (Nadie sabe que estoy aquí) (Netflix Original)

June 26

Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Original)

Home Game (Netflix Original)

Straight Up

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

Adú (Netflix Original)

BNA (Netflix Original)

George Lopez: We'll Do it for Half (Netflix Original)

Coming soon:

It's Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix Original)

One Take (Netflix Original)

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

Podcasts coming to Netflix:

Inside Joke: Space Force Launches May 29

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in June:

June 1

The King's Speech

June 3

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

June 4

A Perfect Man

June 7

Equilibrium

From Paris with Love

June 9

Mad Men Seasons 1-7

June 10

Standoff

June 11

Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell Series 1

June 12

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

June 13

Cutie and the Boxer

June 16

The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 22

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

June 24

Avengers: Infinity War

June 27

Jeopardy! Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy! Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy! Seth Wilson Collection

June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho! Seasons 1-2

June 30

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show Seasons 1-8

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn's Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers Seasons 1-11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Ghost Rhider

Happyish Season 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless Season 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man