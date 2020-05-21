May 21 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch Spike Lee's film Da 5 Bloods and new seasons of The Politician and Queer Eye in June.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in June:
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2
Alone Season 6
Fuller House The Farewell Season (Netflix Original)
Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Original)
June 3
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
Spelling the Dream (Netflix Original)
June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (Netflix Original)
Can You Hear Me? (M'etends-tu?) (Netflix Original)
June 5
13 Reasons Why Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (Netflix Original)
Hannibal Seasons 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix Original)
Queer Eye Season 5
June 6
Queen of the South Season 4
June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 6 (New episodes weekly) (Netflix Original)
June 8
Before I Fall
June 10
Curon (Netflix Original)
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5
Lenox Hill (Netflix Original)
Middle Men
My Mister Season 1
Reality Z (Netflix Original)
June 11
Pose Season 2
June 12
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Original)
Dating Around Season 2 (Netflix Original)
F is for Family Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Original)
Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts Season 2 (Netflix Original)
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Original)
The Search (Netflix Original)
The Woods (Netflix Original)
June 13
Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Original)
How to Get Away with Murder Season 6
Milea
June 14
Marcella Season 3 (Netflix Original)
June 15
Underdogs
June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias Part 2 (Netflix Original)
June 18
A Whisker Away (Netflix Original)
The Order Season 2 (Netflix Original)
June 19
Babies Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Father Soldier Son (Netflix Original)
Feel the Beat (Netflix Original)
Floor is Lava (Netflix Original)
Lost Bullet (Netflix Original)
Girls from Ipanema Season 2 (Netflix Original)
One-Way to Tomorrow (Netflix Original)
The Politician Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Original)
Wasp Network (Netflix Original)
June 21
Goldie
June 22
Dark Skies
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Original)
June 24
Athlete A (Netflix Original)
Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original)
Nobody Knows I'm Here (Nadie sabe que estoy aquí) (Netflix Original)
June 26
Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Original)
Home Game (Netflix Original)
Straight Up
June 29
Bratz: The Movie
June 30
Adú (Netflix Original)
BNA (Netflix Original)
George Lopez: We'll Do it for Half (Netflix Original)
Coming soon:
It's Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix Original)
One Take (Netflix Original)
Roswell, New Mexico Season 2
The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story
Podcasts coming to Netflix:
Inside Joke: Space Force Launches May 29
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in June:
June 1
The King's Speech
June 3
God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
June 4
A Perfect Man
June 7
Equilibrium
From Paris with Love
June 9
Mad Men Seasons 1-7
June 10
Standoff
June 11
Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell Series 1
June 12
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
June 13
Cutie and the Boxer
June 16
The Stanford Prison Experiment
June 22
Tarzan
Tarzan 2
June 24
Avengers: Infinity War
June 27
Jeopardy! Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy! Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy! Seth Wilson Collection
June 29
The Day My Butt Went Psycho! Seasons 1-2
June 30
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show Seasons 1-8
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn's Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers Seasons 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ghost Rhider
Happyish Season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless Season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man