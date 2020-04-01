April 1 (UPI) -- Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, are keeping their "fingers crossed" that their October wedding happens as planned.

The Vanderpump Rules co-stars gave an update on their upcoming wedding in Rome, Italy, during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Schroeder said the status of her wedding is uncertain because of the coronavirus outbreak. She and Clark are proceeding as planned for now, despite Italy having the second highest number of cases of COVID-19 worldwide.

"Who the heck knows?" Schroeder said. "We're keeping on it."

"Fingers crossed," Clark added.

Schroeder said she and Clark bought their plane tickets for the wedding, as prices are down. Clark said his family members in Italy have managed to stay healthy.

"They're not allowed to leave [more than] 200 meters from their homes now," he said. "The army's there, I guess. They're [in] crazy quarantine compared to us in the [United] States."

Schroeder, Clark, their Vanderpump Rules co-stars Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney and Jax Taylor, and WWHL host Andy Cohen filmed the show remotely due to the pandemic. Cohen started filming the show from home Monday after recovering from coronavirus.

On WWHL, Schroeder also discussed the Real Housewives franchise. She said she would take a pay cut in order for Bravo to bring Alex McCord back to Real Housewives of New York.

Schroeder and Clark got engaged in August. Vanderpump Rules is in its eighth season on Bravo and also features Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy and Lala Kent.