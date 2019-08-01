Stassi Schroeder engaged to boyfriend Beau Clark

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is engaged to her boyfriend Beau Clark.

The reality television star made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself displaying her engagement ring next to Clark.

"OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle," Schroeder, 31 said.

Schroeder received well wishes on the Instagram post from fellow reality stars Lola Kent, Brandi Redmond and Katie Maloney.

"I have cried twice and I haven't even (seen) you yet!!!!!" Vanderpump Rules' Maloney said.

Vanderpump Rules follows the employees of SUR, a restaurant owned by model and actress Lisa Vanderpump. Season 8 is set to arrive on Dec. 2 on Bravo.

Vanderpump announced in June that she is leaving Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons.