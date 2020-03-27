March 27 (UPI) -- The premiere of Killing Eve Season 3 has been moved up by two weeks.

BBC America announced in a press release Friday that the new season will premiere April 12 on BBC America and AMC.

The networks made the decision to release Season 3 early amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now," AMC Network Studios president Sarah Barnett said.

"This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing," she added. "We literally couldn't wait for fans to see it."

Killing Eve stars Oh as Eve Polastri, Comer as Oksana Astankova, aka Villanelle, and Shaw as Carolyn Martens. The new season will see Eve and Villanelle's paths cross again after a shocking and personal death.

"The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family and allegiances... and perhaps a share of their souls," an official synopsis said.

We did promise you gifts. #KillingEve returns two weeks early on Sunday, April 12 at 9pm on @BBCAmerica and @AMC_TV. Kisses. pic.twitter.com/fIYKJeaWyQ— Killing Eve (@KillingEve) March 27, 2020

BBC America released a trailer for the season Friday that shows Villanelle discovering Eve is still alive.

Killing Eve is based on the Villanelle book series by Luke Jennings. The series featured Phoebe Waller-Bridge as showrunner in Season 1, Emerald Fennell in Season 2 and will feature Suzanne Heathcote in Season 3.