Sandra Oh arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on February 9. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jodie Comer's BBC America show "Killing Eve" is getting a new lead writer -- Laura Neal -- for Season 4. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Sex Education and Secret Diary of a Call Girl scribe Laura Neal has signed on as lead writer and executive producer for Season 4 of the BBC America thriller Killing Eve.

Season 3 of the series -- which stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh as a globe-trotting assassin and the woman obsessed with bringing her to justice -- is slated to debut on April 26.

"Laura is frighteningly bright, takes no prisoners and can laugh at anything," executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle said in a statement Thursday. "She's wicked and wild, emotional and provocative. The stories we are already creating for Season 4 promise a pitch-black riot."

Previous lead writers for the show include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote. The series is based on Luke Jennings' novels.

"Killing Eve smashes television tropes in every way, both on the screen and behind it," said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. "We have a remarkable squad of ferociously smart women writers passing the baton to each other on this show, aligned around a coherent vision but bringing it to life with their own specific sparkle and brilliance. Laura Neal is the latest incredible leader of the pack on Killing Eve."

Production on Season 4 is to begin later this year.