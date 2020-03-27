March 27 (UPI) -- British singer Dua Lipa is back with new music.

The 24-year-old recording artist released her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, on Friday.

Lipa celebrated the album's release Friday on Instagram alongside a teaser video featuring clips of her singles "Don't Start Now," "Physical" and "Break My Heart."

"Thank you to all friends old and new, to love, happiness and keeping an open heart. WELCOME TO FUTURE NOSTALGIA," she wrote. "out now on all streaming services!!!!!!"

Future Nostalgia features 11 tracks: "Future Nostalgia," "Don't Start Now," "Cool," "Physical," "Levitating," "Pretty Please," "Hallucinate," "Love Angel," "Break My Heart," "Good in Bed" and "Boys Will Be Boys."

Lipa introduced Future Nostalgia and its songs in part one of a live stream video Thursday. She said "Don't Start Now" is "special" to her because it was the first song released from the album and one she created with the same team as her song "New Rules."

"It was just such a fun experience getting to bring us all together again and make a song that is again a little bit sassy. It's a breakup anthem, which is just so fun to make," the singer said.

"Alongside that, I feel like I really became a lot more confident during this whole album cycle," she added.

Lipa released a music video for "Break My Heart" on Thursday. The colorful video shows Lipa roaming city streets and dancing at a disco bar.

Future Nostalgia was initially slated for release April 3. Lipa announced Monday that she would be moving up the release date by a week after the album leaked online.

Lipa will appear in Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special, a new TV special featuring performances from Billie Eilish, BTS, John Legend and other stars. The special airs Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.