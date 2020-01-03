"Killing Eve" star Jodie Comer arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 22. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh. The series has been renewed for a fourth season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- BBC America has renewed spy comedy-drama Killing Eve for a fourth season, the company announced on Friday.

The renewal comes before the Season 3 premiere in Spring 2020. Killing Eve started simulcasting on BBC America and AMC starting with Season 2.

The series, based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, follows M16 agents attempting to hunt down a charismatic, international assassin.

Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia star. Phoebe Waller-Bridge created the series and helmed the first season before handing duties over to Emerald Fennell for Season 2 and then Suzanne Heathcote for Season 3.

A showrunner for Season 4 has yet to be announced.

"How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television in six years," Sarah Barnett, president, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios said in a statement.

"I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey," executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle said in a statement. "It is testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early - the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people."

Killing Eve Season 3 will feature new additions to the cast including Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac and Evgenia Dodina.