March 3 (UPI) -- Syfy announced on Tuesday that fantasy drama The Magicians will come to an end following Season 5.

The fifth season of the series created by John McNamara and Sera Gamble, started in January. The series finale will air on April 1.

The Magicians, based on author Lev Grossman's bestselling novels of the same name, follows a group of friends discovering they have magical powers and using those abilities to save the world from evil forces.

Stella Maeve, Hale Appleman, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran and Trevor Einhorn starred.

"The Magicians has been a part of our Syfy family for five fantastic seasons," the network said in a statement.

"As we near the end of this journey, we want to thank John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman and our entire brilliant cast, crew, writers and directors for their beautiful creation. But most of all, we thank the fans for their tremendous support and passion. Because of you, magic will be in our hearts forever," they continued.