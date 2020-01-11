Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Season 5 of The Magicians is to debut on Syfy on Wednesday.

Starring Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran and Trevor Einhorn, the show is based on the novels by Lev Grossman.

It follows a group of friends as they discover their abilities and battle evil creatures who threaten to destroy their mystical world.

"Last season, magic was saved, but at a terrible cost: the life of Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph,) who died heroically to save his friends -- and the world. Julia, Alice, Eliot, Margo, Penny and their friends (and frenemies) must learn to navigate a world without him. Now, a new threat has arisen: in freeing magic, the balance tipped the other way and there's too damn much of it, and as the excess builds, an apocalypse looms. Can the magicians get their [expletive] together to save the world without Q?" the cable network said in a preview synopsis.