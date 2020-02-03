Stella Maeve, who plays Julia Wicker on "The Magicians," welcomed a baby girl, Jo Jezebel, with her fiancé, Benjamin Wadsworth. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The Magicians star Stella Maeve is a new mom.

The 30-year-old actress confirmed Monday to Page Six that she welcomed a baby girl, Jo Jezebel, with her fiancé, actor Benjamin Wadsworth, last week.

"She's so freaking beautiful," Maeve said.

Maeve gave birth Wednesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Wadsworth tweeted about the news the next day.

"I'm back. Had a little baby. Life's good," he wrote.

Maeve had nothing but praise for Wadsworth in an Instagram post Monday, calling the actor "the most beautiful man on the planet."

"You captured my world, my heart, my soul. Through the good, the bad, the ugly, we'll make it through any storm. I can't believe how lucky I am I get to wake up next to you every morning and fall asleep to you every night," Maeve wrote.

"I didn't think it was possible to be so in love with a human, and for that love to continue to grow. With you I fall more in love every day. You're my best friend, my soulmate, my partner, my favorite person, my one true love," she said. "Here's to us. To you. To Jo & Cho. To the rest of our lives. The love of my lifetime."

Maeve had announced her pregnancy in August. Maeve and Wadsworth initially met at San Diego Comic-Con in 2018 and got engaged in May.

Maeve plays Julia Wicker on The Magicians, which returned for a fifth season on Syfy in January. Wadsworth portrayed Marcus Lopez Arguello on the Syfy series Deadly Class.